NEW YORK CITY – Authorities are responding to a situation in Times Square.

According to WPIX, a car crashed onto a busy sidewalk at Broadway and West 45th Street at about 12 p.m., according to witness accounts and photos posted online.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

The New York City Fire Department tweeted that 13 total patients have been reported at the scene.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.