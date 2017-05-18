April and Cheryl play for a day at The Adventure Park on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The largest aerial ropes park on the east coast is right here in Virginia Beach, at the Virginia Aquarium. It features 15 aerial trails and 6 levels of challenge ranging from beginner to expert.

Our experts, April and Cheryl, go for a climb and zip through the course to show you what it is all about.

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is open 7 days a week duinrthe Summer through Labor Day from 9am-11pm. Check out the night climbs under the lighted trees.

