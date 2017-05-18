73-year-old man reported missing from New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in New Kent County are looking for a 73-year-old man who has been missing since early Wednesday.

John Lloyd Throckmorton was last seen in the area of Hopewell Road at the New Kent County/Hanover County line around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6’4″ tall and weighs about 265 pounds.

He was last seen driving a blue 2006 Kia Sorrento with gold accents. The vehicle has Virginia tags VRC-1817.

Throckmorton is in need of medications for dementia, hypertension and AFIB.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.