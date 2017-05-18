5 Tips for Bike to Work Week

Norfolk, Va. — May is “National Bike Month” and if you taken a ride on two wheels yet, News 3 has a few tips to make sure you have a safe ride.
A few miles a day on your bike could add years to your life. Researchers in Scotland Studied the commuting habits of 250,000 people in the United Kingdom. They found those who cycled to work had a 46% lower risk of heart disease over the study period. They also had a 45% lower risk for cancer compared to sedentary commuters.
Monday kicked off “Bike to work week.” Here are 5 tips to keep you safe on the road and improve your morning commute.
- Wear a helmet – It may seem obvious, but a helmet can save your life on the road in case of an accident.
- Learn the law – Some cities allow bikers to use a full lane. If you’re feeling nervous you can take the extra space, and make yourself know to the other cars on the road.
- Leave early – Commuting by bike could add time to your commute and you don’t want to be late to work. Plan to leave home early that way you can take your time riding.
- Roll up your pants – If your bike doesn’t have a chain protector, the gear is likely to grab on to your pants and rip them to shreds. Rolling up your pants will also ensure no grease from the chain stains your favorite slacks.
- Bring wet wipes – A wet wipe can come in handy on hot days when you arrive at work sweaty. They’re also a great way to freshen up for the res tof the day.
