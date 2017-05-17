Williamsburg man with loaded gun in carry-on stopped at Dulles airport checkpoint

DULLES, Va. – A Williamsburg man was issued a citation Monday after being caught with a loaded handgun at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The gun was discovered in the man’s carry-on items as they passed through the airport security checkpoint. He was ticketed to fly to Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets.

Transportation Security Administration officers contacted Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who responded and confiscated the gun.

The man was cited on weapons charges.

As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.