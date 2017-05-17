Virginia Beach to host youth rugby exhibition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Interested in tackling something new this summer?

The Virginia Beach High School Rugby Club is hosting a youth rugby exhibition Saturday May 20th at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. Both boys and girls are welcome and no experience is necessary.

At the showcase, set to take place from 8:00am to 11:00am, youth and adult games will be explained and introductions to coaches and current players will be made. The showcase is free of charge and registration for USA Rugby, in addition to club dues, makes for a cost of less than $250 before equipment costs.

Earlier this year, News 3 profiled the Norfolk Blues High School Rugby Club – an organization that was just started in 2016.

Virginia Beach Youth Rugby is a city wide club with spring and summer league play for boys and girls teams. The club does not make cuts, so all students play.

Contact info: vbhsrugby@gmail.com