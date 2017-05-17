Virginia Beach gamer dies from fentanyl overdose during livestream video game marathon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A quiet, upscale neighborhood in the Bellamy Woods Park area of Virginia Beach is the last place you might expect to find a drug overdose.

But that is the point. Officials say the opioids epidemic has no boundaries.

“It’s very widespread,” Capt. Tyler Kerr with Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services told News 3. “It is not just a seedy back alley, shooting up heroin. It’s all walks of life, all neighborhoods.”

35-year-old Brian Vigneault once lived in the upscale Bellamy Woods neighborhood. Vigneault was a father of three children, and a gaming icon to over 9,000 fans who would tune in on Twitch to watch Vigneault livestream hours and hours of video game marathons.

According to his Twitch gaming profile, Vigneault even raised over $10,000 for various veterans and children’s charities through his charity streams.

In February, Vigneault was charity streaming from his Bellamy Woods home when he stepped away for a cigarette break. Vigneault never came back.

According to the medical examiner, News 3 has learned Vigneault did not die of too much caffeine or lack of sleep as some have suggested through online posts.

Vigneault died of an accidental overdose from fentanyl, a powerful opioid killing more people in Virginia than prescription opiates or heroin.

Fentanyl is so powerful, statistics from the Virginia Department of Health show fentanyl overdose deaths are skyrocketing across the state.

In 2007, 48 people died from fentanyl. Last year, over 600 people died from a fentanyl overdose, thirteen times more than the decade before.

Parents, if you are going to have the ‘sex talk’ and the ‘don’t drink and drive talk’ with your children, doctors are saying you have to have the ‘opioid talk’ with them too.