Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Arts Festival presents Berlioz Requiem, a towering masterwork featuring a full symphony orchestra augmented with additional players in every section, plus brass choirs in the four corners of the hall and a chorus of 140 singers.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime event for music lovers.

Berlioz Requiem

Saturday, May 20th at 8:00PM

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

vafest.org

Presented by Virginia Arts Festival

www.vafest.org