Robber steals money, cigarettes and phone chargers from Chesapeake 7-Eleven

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need your help finding the person who robbed the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of N. Battlefield Blvd.

It happened on May 16 just before midnight.

Police say the man came into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect left the store with money, cigarettes and phone charges.

The robber was wearing a a black jacket, black pants, a black mask and red gloves.

No one was injured. Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.