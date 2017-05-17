Racist signs hanging over water fountains in Portsmouth high school cause anger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Racist signs were found hanging inside of Churchland High School.

There are two water fountains next to each other in the hallway of the school.

Under one fountain a sign read “whites only” and the fountain next to it read “blacks only.”

The school district said the student responsible for hanging the racist signs has been disciplined.

The signs were discovered on Tuesday and caused outrage on social media.

The Portsmouth School District offered the following statement:

“On Tuesday afternoon, we received a report concerning unacceptable signs posted above water fountains at Churchland High. The signs were taken down immediately, and school administration launched an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the principal took disciplinary action regarding this isolated incident. In coming days, administrators, staff, and students will participate in workshops that address student conduct and that emphasize the importance of diversity and respect. In Portsmouth Public Schools, diversity is our strength. It’s important that our students, staff and families feel safe and welcome in our schools. We will make every effort to ensure that’s the case in each of our schools.”

