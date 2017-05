WASHINGTON — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Tillis, 57, was taken away in an ambulance. He later posted a video on Twitter saying he was fine and just got overheated.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge.

Tillis, from Mecklenburg County, took office on Jan. 3, 2015, after defeating Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.