It’s Corey Crockett from NOW 105 with our music news on Coast Live

Posted 4:47 pm, May 17, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS. Va. - Drake makes prom special.  Katy Perry set to be judge on a new old talent show. Travis Scott got in some trouble at a concert. And Springing into Summer with a special beach party.  It's Corey Crockett from NOW 105 with our music news.