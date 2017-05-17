HAMPTON ROADS. Va. - Drake makes prom special. Katy Perry set to be judge on a new old talent show. Travis Scott got in some trouble at a concert. And Springing into Summer with a special beach party. It's Corey Crockett from NOW 105 with our music news.
It’s Corey Crockett from NOW 105 with our music news on Coast Live
-
Corey Crockett from NOW 105 has music and entertainment news on Coast Live
-
Corey from NOW 105 has more music news on Coast Live
-
New music news with Corey Crockett from Now 105 on Coast Live
-
A recap of the iHeartRadio Awards with Cory on Coast Live
-
Cookies, Concerts and more from Corey Crockett on Coast Live
-
-
We talk with Timbaland about his latest projects on Coast Live
-
Coop talks Lauren Alaina’s tears, Katy Perry’s hair and a big duet rumor on Coast Live
-
Complete list of 2017 GRAMMY Award nominees
-
The latest from Master P, Snoop Dog, Drake and more music news from DJ Bee on Coast Live
-
DJ Bee talks Tupac, Chris Brown, the Fyre Festival fiasco and more on Coast Live
-
-
Student enlists help of Va. Beach Sheriff, deputy for ‘promposal’
-
Talking hot topics with DJ DC from 103 Jamz on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach neighborhood holds “garage prom” for Navy daughter in cancer remission