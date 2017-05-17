Instagram just rolled out a new feature and News 3 tried it out

Instagram rolled out a new feature Tuesday that may remind users a little of Snapchat.

When users log into Instagram and click ‘your story’ there is now an option to put filters on faces.

There are eight options on the new feature as of Wednesday, including princess crowns and bunny ears.

News 3 decided to have some fun and tried out the new filters.

Click here to follow News 3 on Instagram for more.

Be sure to check back on Tuesdays as our reporters and anchors will be taking over the News 3 Instagram giving viewers a glimpse into their everyday lives!