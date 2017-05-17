Ford cutting 1,400 jobs

Ford plans to cut about 10% of its salaried staff, a cut of about 1,400 jobs, as it seeks to trim costs.

The company said Wednesday that it expects to use early retirement and other buyout packages to cover most of the cuts. Most of the workers will depart by the end of September.

Ford has about 200,000 employees worldwide. It announced plans to trim costs by $3 billion a year last month to free up money it needs to develop the next generation of electric and self-driving cars and trucks.

RELATED:

Ford set to cut about 20,000 jobs