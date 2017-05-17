× First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the 90s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking summer-like weather over the next few days. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

A mild night on tap with lows in the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. We could see a little bit of patchy fog tomorrow morning.

It’s going to be another hot one on Thursday! Highs will soar to the lower 90s. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies. It will be a little more humid, so it will feel hotter. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, pumping in that warm air.

We’ve had a nice dry stretch of weather, but that is about to change. We are tracking a string of fronts that will affect us Friday through Monday. We will end our work week dry for the first part of the day, with a few showers and storms possible in the evening. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

We’re tracking scattered showers with possible thunderstorms for your weekend. It’s not looking like a total washout though. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Better rain and storm chances on Monday.

Tonight: A few clouds. Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a few clouds mixed in. Hot and humid. Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible (25%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

