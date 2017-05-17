Chief of Naval Operations outlines urgency for building larger, more powerful Navy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson has unveiled his thoughts on the future of the Navy.

In a white paper issued Wednesday morning, Admiral Richardson outlines a vision for a larger, more powerful Navy that is needed immediately.

The white paper says the future fleet should be more powerful, to the tune of 350 ships that includes a combination of manned and unmanned systems.

It also says that simply adding more platforms isn’t sufficient, but the Navy must also incorporate new technologies and operational concepts.

“The Navy must get to work now to both build more ships, and to think forward – innovate – as we go. To remain competitive, we must start today and we must improve faster,” Admiral Richardson wrote in the white paper.

“We need this more powerful fleet in the 2020s, not the 2040s. To do that, we must get more capability out of what we already own, and bring new technologies and platforms into the mix as rapidly as possible.”

You can read the entire white paper from Admiral Richardson here.

Today #CNO outlined The Future Navy–'We need a larger, more powerful Navy, Urgency is required.'–Read white paper: https://t.co/cEAZlGjK4T pic.twitter.com/W7scxTqQaY — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) May 17, 2017