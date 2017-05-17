Car fire spreads to Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of four adults were displaced after a vehicle fire caused damage to their home in the Grassfield section of the city.

Units were called to the 2100 block of Chesterfield Loop at 4:47 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an SUV on fire a few feet from a two-story home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control 20 minutes later.

The vehicle fire caused damage to the outside of the house and smoke damage to the inside of the home.

No one was injured.

Officials say the fire started in the engine of the SUV. The cause of the fire is under investigation.