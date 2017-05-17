Blood pressure friendly food for summer!

Norfolk, VA - The summer is filled with sun, fun and salty foods that taste great but aren't exactly healthy for our hearts.
To keep the party going without ruining our blood pressure, the American Heart Association is sharing these low sodium dishes sure to please both the palate your blood pressure reading.
Slow Cooker Barbeque Chicken or Pork
6 Servings
Chicken or Pork
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast or tenderloins (pork loin, tenderloin or center loin), all visible fat discarded
- 1 cup water
Barbecue Sauce
- 14.5 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato sauce
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar (optional or flavor with a no calorie sweetener)
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
Directions
Chicken or Pork
- 1 Place chicken or pork in slow cooker, pour water and Barbeque Sauce (recipe below) over meat.
- 2 Cover and cook over low setting for 8-10 hours, or over high setting for 3-4 hours. Chicken may break apart easily with fork once cooked.
Barbecue Sauce
- 1 Whisk together all ingredients in a medium bowl.
Asian Cole Slaw
6 Servings
For the Cole Slaw:
- 12 oz. packaged, shredded cabbage (green, purple or blended)
- 1 medium cucumber (thinly sliced)
- 1 medium bell pepper (red or green), thinly sliced
- 5 medium green onions (sliced)
- 12 washed, fresh basil leavesOR
- 1 tsp dried basil
For the Dressing:
- 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 clove minced garlicOR
- 1/2 tsp minced, jarred garlic
- 3 Tbsp vinegar (white or cider)
- 1/2 tsp sugar (granulated)
- 1 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce PLUS
- 1 tsp low-sodium soy sauce (divided use)
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
Directions
For the Cole Slaw:
- 1 Combine all vegetables in a bowl and toss.
For the Dressing:
- 1 Combine in a small bowl and whisk well.
- 2 Pour mixture over vegetables and toss to coat.
Grilled Fruit Kabobs with Balsamic Drizzle
Ingredients
4 Servings
- 8, (9 to 12 inch) skewers
- 2 cups pineapple chunks
- 2 cups watermelon chunks
- 2 bananas (peeled, cut into large chunks)
- 1, (16-ounce) package strawberries (stems discarded)
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
Directions
- 1 If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes.
- 2 Prepare a grill to medium-high heat. Prepare the fruit by chopping 2 cups pineapple and 2 cups watermelon. Peel and thickly slice bananas and remove stems from strawberries.
- 3 Thread fruit onto the 8 skewers, aiming for 2 pieces of each fruit per skewer: strawberry, pineapple, watermelon, banana, strawberry, pineapple, watermelon, and banana. Place onto a platter or a baking sheet.
- 4 In a small bowl, add vinegar, honey, and oil. Whisk together with a fork. Use a basting brush to glaze fruit with about half the balsamic mixture.
- 5 Add fruit kabobs to the grill. Turning a couple times while cooking and basting with remaining balsamic mixture, until fruit is caramelized about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and serve.