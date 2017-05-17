Blood pressure friendly food for summer!

Norfolk, VA - The summer is filled with sun, fun and salty foods that taste great but aren't exactly healthy for our hearts.

To keep the party going without ruining our blood pressure, the American Heart Association is sharing these low sodium dishes sure to please both the palate your blood pressure reading.

Slow Cooker Barbeque Chicken or Pork

Ingredients
6 Servings

Chicken or Pork

Barbecue Sauce

Directions

Chicken or Pork

  • 1 Place chicken or pork in slow cooker, pour water and Barbeque Sauce (recipe below) over meat.
  • 2 Cover and cook over low setting for 8-10 hours, or over high setting for 3-4 hours. Chicken may break apart easily with fork once cooked.

Barbecue Sauce

  • 1 Whisk together all ingredients in a medium bowl.

Asian Cole Slaw

Ingredients
6 Servings

For the Cole Slaw:

For the Dressing:

Directions

For the Cole Slaw:

  • 1 Combine all vegetables in a bowl and toss.

For the Dressing:

  • 1 Combine in a small bowl and whisk well.
  • 2 Pour mixture over vegetables and toss to coat.

Grilled Fruit Kabobs with Balsamic Drizzle

Ingredients

4 Servings

Directions
  • 1 If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes.
  • 2 Prepare a grill to medium-high heat. Prepare the fruit by chopping 2 cups pineapple and 2 cups watermelon. Peel and thickly slice bananas and remove stems from strawberries.
  • 3 Thread fruit onto the 8 skewers, aiming for 2 pieces of each fruit per skewer: strawberry, pineapple, watermelon, banana, strawberry, pineapple, watermelon, and banana. Place onto a platter or a baking sheet.
  • 4 In a small bowl, add vinegar, honey, and oil. Whisk together with a fork. Use a basting brush to glaze fruit with about half the balsamic mixture.
  • 5 Add fruit kabobs to the grill. Turning a couple times while cooking and basting with remaining balsamic mixture, until fruit is caramelized about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and serve.

 

 