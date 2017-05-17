Angela Bassett talks with us about her next projects and diabetes awareness on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Award-winning actress Angela Bassett, known for her portrayal of legendary singer Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It, is joining For Your SweetHeart: Where diabetes and heart disease meet (ForYourSweetHeart.com) -  a nationwide movement to raise awareness of the critical link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease.