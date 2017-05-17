4-year-old fatally shoots himself at Virginia childcare provider’s house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – A four-year-old child fatally shot himself while at a child care provider Monday afternoon, according to the Orange Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 911 Center at approximately 12:45 pm that a four-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself. Deputies, investigators and rescue personnel arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures without success and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident occurred at a child care provider that is also the residence of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office recruit, according to officials. The recruit was not at home at the time of the incident.

The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon, officials said.