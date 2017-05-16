Sounding rocket launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – NASA successfully launched a 56-foot-tall sounding rocket from Wallops Flight Facility on Tuesday morning.
The Black Brant IX rocket was launched as part of the SubTec-7 mission to test two capabilities for sounding rocket missions to improve payload recovery systems, according to NASA.
The first goal is to test a shutter door system allowing for the recovery of a telescope payload in water environments. The second goal is to update electronic and mechanical systems
The rocket carried a nearly 1,200-pound payload which descended by parachute into the Atlantic Ocean about 106 miles from Wallops Island after an approximately 17-minute flight.
37.881543 -75.437386