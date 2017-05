WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Secret Service tweeted Tuesday that an individual jumped a fence at the White House.

The tweet said the person jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Pennsylvania Ave.

The suspect is in custody, the Secret Service said.

Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

