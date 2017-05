Redskins sign Bob Marley’s grandson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Apparently putting on an impressive show runs in the family.

After his tryout at last weekend’s rookie minicamp, the Redskins have signed Nico Marley to a contract. Marley is the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley.

After not being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, Marley, a Florida native who was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference linebacker at Tulane, was given a shot with the Skins.

With an open roster spot, Washington signed the reliable (Marley¬†started in 48 of his 49 career games for the Green Wave) but undersized (he’s listed at 5′ 8″ and 200 pounds) linebacker.