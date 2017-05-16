Redskins sign Bob Marley’s grandson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Apparently putting on an impressive show runs in the family.

After his tryout at last weekend’s rookie minicamp, the Redskins have signed Nico Marley to a contract. Marley is the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley.

After not being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, Marley, a Florida native who was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference linebacker at Tulane, was given a shot with the Skins.

With an open roster spot, Washington signed the reliable (Marley started in 48 of his 49 career games for the Green Wave) but undersized (he’s listed at 5′ 8″ and 200 pounds) linebacker.