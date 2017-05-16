Norfolk Admirals release 2017-18 regular season schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals and the ECHL have released the team’s 2017-18 regular season schedule.

The Admirals open their season on a west coast road trip, starting in Idaho on Friday, October 13. After two games with the Idaho Steelheads, the Admirals will take on the Utah Grizzlies and the Colorado Eagles before returning home.

The team will play their first home game on October 27 at Norfolk Scope against the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Jacksonville Icemen will be the team that visits the Norfolk Scope the most in 2017-18, with five games in Norfolk.

Of the 14 opponents in the Eastern Conference, the only team the Admirals do not face is the expansion Worcester Railers.