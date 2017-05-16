Man wanted for committing five armed robberies in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to five armed robberies that have occurred at local convenience stores around the city.

The robberies have all happened in the past two weeks.

In each case, the suspect, armed with a gun, walks into the store and demands money from the store clerks.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

Thursday May 4, 2017 around 12:25 a.m. 7-Eleven, 7931 Halprin Drive

Thursday May 4, 2017 around 11:05 p.m. 7-Eleven, 1881 E. Ocean View Avenue

Monday May 8, 2017 around 11:05 p.m. 7-Eleven, 7431 Tidewater Drive

Wednesday May 10, 2017 around 12:15 a.m. 7-Eleven, 151 W. Little Creek Road

Friday May 12, 2017 around 11:05 p.m. Super China, 9553 Shore Drive

In the last incident on May 12, the suspect shot an employee at Super China. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 190-200 pounds. He wears a black mask is each of the robberies.

If you recognize this man, or know anything about these robberies, you are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.