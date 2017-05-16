× House fire forces 9 residents out of bed and onto the street as crews battle blaze

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A fire has destroyed a Newport News home where nine people live.

Newport News firefighters were called to the 1100 block of 80th St. around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning for a house fire.

Residents of the home say at least five fire trucks and two ambulances responded to the call. It took 35-40 minutes to put the fire completely out, according to witnesses on scene.

Though Newport News Fire Investigators have not said what caused this fire, the homeowner tells News 3 it started in the garage area of the home where the washer and dryer are.

All residents of the house got out safely, along with one of their dogs. They say one dog, a cat and two rabbits are still missing.

The heat from the house fire destroyed a car parked in the driveway outside the garage and melted the siding on the house next door.

Right now family is working to relocate. The Red Cross is assisting the residents in arranging a temporary place to stay.