Greek Festival returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Opa! The annual Greek Festival is returning to Norfolk on May 18 to May 21.

The event will be held under one of Hampton Roads’ biggest tents at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located across the street from Granby High School.

The Greek Festival will include traditional Greek cuisine, live entertainment, arts and crafts and a cooking school. If you don’t have time to attend the actual festival, you can grab food at the drive-thru!

Outdoor stands will sell everything from gyros to baklava. Food is available for take-out or may be eaten at tables under the outdoor tents at the festival.

The variety of Greek specialties will include Greek salad; fried calamari; charcoal-broiled souvlaki (pork or chicken); moussaka (sliced eggplant combined with ground beef, spices and tomato sauce topped with a sauce of eggs, butter, cheese and milk); chicken lathoregano (charcoal-broiled chicken marinated in a sauce of olive oil, lemon juice and oregano); spanakopita (a blend of spinach and feta cheese baked in filo pastry leaves); pastitsio (a macaroni casserole with ground sirloin of beef topped with a creamy cheese sauce), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), and Greek-style French fries. There will also be plenty of Greek pastries and breads!