HAMPTON ROADS. Va - Rowdy Gaines is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, an author, a world-renowned speaker, an ambassador for Masters Swimming, and a record-holding swimmer even now in his 50s. Our friends at Growing Bolder captured a special moment at one of Rowdy’s recent Masters Classic swim meets.
Former Olympic Champ Rowdy Gaines is Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
America’s oldest living Olympic champion Adolph Kiefer dies at 98
-
Lisa Leslie wants to help moms find balance on Coast Live
-
A gold medalist talks about her biggest challenge – overcoming a heart condition on Coast Live
-
An inspiring story of one woman’s journey over disease and a mountain on Coast Live
-
Finding a fountain of youth swimming in the water on Coast Live
-
-
We meet an inspiration at 100 years young on Coast Live
-
Olympic gold medalist visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis to share her story of sexual assault
-
We meet a woman whose bucket list is about giving back on Coast Live
-
Boy with skin disorder befriends dog with same condition
-
From freezing lows to adrenaline highs: Why go ice swimming?
-
-
We have magic to get ready for the Masters of Illusion show on Coast Live
-
Kayaking mistakes: How to survive after your boat overturns
-
An inspiring story of facing the fear of a cancer diagnosis on Coast Live