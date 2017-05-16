Former Olympic Champ Rowdy Gaines is Growing Bolder on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS. Va - Rowdy Gaines is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, an author, a world-renowned speaker, an ambassador for Masters Swimming, and a record-holding swimmer even now in his 50s. Our friends at Growing Bolder captured a special moment at one of Rowdy’s recent Masters Classic swim meets.