Firefighters respond to James City County garage fire

TOANO, Va. – Firefighters responded to a garage fire Monday evening in the 2200 block of Forge Road.

Just after 6:15 p.m., the James City-Brunton Volunteer Fire Department and the James City County Fire Department were sent to the fire.

A garage attached to a home was found to be heavily involved in fire.

The fire was put out at 6:36 p.m.

No damage was done to the home, which is less than 10 months old.

All of the fire and smoke damage was contained to the garage.

A lawn mower and several other items were destroyed in the garage.

A total of 19 firefighters responded to the scene with three chiefs, four fire engines, one tanker, two squads, one ALS ambulance and one EMS supervisor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it is accidental in nature.