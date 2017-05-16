Famous Wienermobile caught riding the Hatteras Ferry, drivers wanted

HATTERAS, N.C. – A famous vehicle made its way on the Hatteras Ferry Tuesday.

The North Carolina Ferry System posted a picture on Facebook from Jason Wells of Jason’s Restaurant.

The picture showed the Wienermobile going for a ferry ride!

The Wienermobile is touring the country to spread the word that Oscar Mayer has removed added nitrates, by-products, and artificial preservatives in their meat.

Not only is the vehicle traveling the country, Oscar Mayer is also hiring ‘hotdoggers’ (aka drivers).

Wienermobile pilots are expected to be skilled at delivering unlimited joy to thousands of people every day, according to Oscar Mayer.

Oscar Mayer said “If you have what it takes (a love of people, a winning smile, driving skill, and a desire to crisscross the country), apply here for the coolest job of your life.”

Click here to follow the Wienermobile’s journey.