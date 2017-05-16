Chesapeake Jubilee happening May 18-21

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Jubilee kicks off Chesapeake City Park on Thursday, May 18.

The Chesapeake Kiwanis Club Shrimp Feast kicks off at the Jubilee at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the festival hours:

Thursday, May 18: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 19: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: Noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $3. Children three and under are free. There is a $1 military discount. On site parking is $10 and concerts are free.

For a list of events, go to www.chesapeakejubilee.org.