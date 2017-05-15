Virginia ABC to open new store in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia ABC is opening its newest store this week at 938 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Bayberry Village Shopping Center.

The grand opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. The public is invited to attend and the first 25 customers will receive a complimentary gift.

“We’re very excited to be opening another store in Newport News,” Virginia ABC Chairman Jeffrey Painter said. “We’re always looking for ways to make it easy for customers to purchase and responsibly enjoy our products. ABC is proud that 92 percent of Virginians live within 10 minutes of one of our stores. This new location in Newport News helps us improve on that already outstanding statistic.”

The store is the seventh Virginia ABC store to open in Newport News. There are plans for an eighth store to open this summer.

The new location will offer over 1,180 products, including 287 vodkas, 162 bourbons, 126 rums and a selection of Virginia-made wines and spirits.

The store will be open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.