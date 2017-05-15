SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket at 7:21 p.m. Monday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit on Monday night.
The rocket will carry a commercial communications satellite for London-based Inmarsat, one of SpaceX’s new customers.
The satellite is large, weighing approximately 13,500 pounds. Due to the weight, the Falcon 9 will not have enough fuel to attempt a landing.
The launch is scheduled for 7:21 p.m. from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch window is 49 minutes. If Monday’s launch is scrubbed, a backup launch window will open on Tuesday at 7:21 p.m.
RELATED:
Watch: SpaceX launches secretive satellite for U.S. Intelligence agency
SpaceX makes history: It launched a used rocket and then landed it in the ocean
SpaceX to fly two space tourists around the moon in 2018
Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches from Kennedy Space Center