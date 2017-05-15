Police make arrests in Suffolk armed robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested several people in connection with two separate armed robberies that happened on Thursday, May 11.

The Circle K in the 800 block of West Washington Street was robbed at 1 a.m. Earlier that night, a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street was robbed around 9:30 p.m.

Brian Barrett, 23, and Kyle Topping, 21, were each arrested on two charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask to conceal identitiy. They are being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Alexandria Brown, 22, and Emily Matos, 22, were arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. They are also beign held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.