Peeling to prepare for the N.C. Potato Festival on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - The NC Potato Festival is a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of Northeast North Carolina's largest crops - potatoes. Northeast North Carolina's largest festival will return again on Friday, May 19, 2017, with food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a Midway full of games and large amusement rides. The NC Potato Festival is in Downtown Elizabeth City.

Presented by

Elizabeth City Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

www.DiscoverElizabethCity.com

N.C. Potato Festival

May 19-21

Elizabeth City, NC

http://www.ncpotatofestival.com