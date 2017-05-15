Norfolk Police investigate reports of man yelling, shooting at a house

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police responded to reports of a man shooting at a home in the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The caller told police the man was in the backyard of the home, shooting a rifle and yelling.

Police arrived and saw a man fitting the description run into a detached garage behind the house.

Officers set up a perimeter and eventually forced entry after failing to make contact with anyone inside. However, when officers went into the garage, no one was found.

As police were leaving, they spotted the same man from earlier crawl out from under a deck and jump a fence.

He was quickly detained and questioned. However, after being questioned, he was released.

No one was injured, but officers say there were bullet holes found in the house behind the garage.

The investigation is ongoing.