Navy to hear public concerns at meeting about NAS Oceana fuel spill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Anyone with concerns following a massive jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station can have their voices heard Monday night.

The 94,000 gallon spill was first discovered Thursday and closed down London Bridge Road until Sunday.

Neighbors have since complained of a strong fuel smell in the area.

The Navy said as the weather warms, the odor may be more noticeable as the fuel evaporates. Crews have been monitoring the air quality levels since the event and will continue to record air quality to ensure it stays within acceptable levels.

“We want to thank the public for their patience during the emergency cleanup,” said Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Carroll.

Unified Command is holding a public meeting from 5 – 7 p.m. at London Bridge Baptist Church on Potters Road.

There are tables set up with people willing to answer questions about different concerns from residents.

“We know residents have a lot of questions, and we’ll have representatives from the Navy and partner agencies to answer questions and address concerns,” said Capt. Rich Meadows, commander of the naval air station.

News 3 will have a crew at the meeting.