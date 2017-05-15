Local LGBT Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 10 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, Va - The area's largest LGBT Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a big event at Hilton Norfolk The Main this Saturday.

HRBOR (Hampton Roads Business Outreach) was created in 2006 when several LGBT owned, operated and allied businesses saw the need for support. Now, HRBOR has 150 businesses as members, welcoming the LGBT community.

"What we have been promoting for the last year and a half is safe commerce," said Jack Peirson, board member for HRBOR. "Our LGBT members and allies can go in [and] know that they can be treated fairly, honestly and safely."

The 10th anniversary gala kicks off Saturday, May 20 at 6pm at the Hilton Norfolk The Main. Sam McClure, the Senior Vice President at the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, will be a guest speaker. Tickets are still available.