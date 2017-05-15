How Habitat for Humanity works in South Hampton Roads on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads (shrhabitat.org) is a finalist for the June nonprofit giveaway from One Hour Cares. Its mission is to build affordable homes that strengthen local families and communities in Chesapeake, Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Smithfield, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach.

Visit OneHourCares.com before June 20th to support a nonprofit or nominate another deserving organization.

To date, One Hour Cares has given away more than $60,000 to local non-profit groups.

