Full list of where to get a mammogram with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare’s mobile unit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – News 3 is taking action and has teamed up with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to foster breast cancer awareness.
The Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Mobile Mammogram Unit will be stopping around Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina giving women breast cancer screenings.
The Mobile Mammography Unit has everything on site, making it easy for every female who visits to complete their annual mammogram screening.
Participants’ insurance will be billed for the mammograms.
News 3 has a full list of where and when the mammogram unit will be open to the public:
- May 16: City of Suffolk- Health and Human Services 135 Hall Avenue, Suffolk, Va. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- May 17: Rose and Womble Realty 4190 Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, Va. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- May 18: Lawrence Pharmacy 1156 N George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake, Va. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- May 20: Potato Festival ECNC 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- May 21: Chesapeake Jubilee Chesapeake City Park 12 – 6 p.m.
- May 26: Carolina Surgical Care 1138 N Road Street, ECNC 27909 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 30: Colonial Shooting Academy 5070 VA Beach Blvd. Va. Beach 4 – 8 p.m.
- May 31: BJ’s Carolina Café & Catering 7069 Caratoke Hwy, Jarvisburg N.C. 27947 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 2: Carolina Surgical Care 1138 N Road Street, ECNC 27909 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 3: Calvery Baptist Chruch 800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk Va. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- June 4: Mobile Mammo Day in the Park Event 1400 Elizabeth River Way, Chesapeake, Va. 23324 12 – 4 p.m.
- June 6: Walgreens 1316 N Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, Va. 23320 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- June 9: Carolina Surgical Care 1138 N Road Street, ECNC 27909 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 16: Carolina Surgical Care 1138 N Road Street, ECNC 27909 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 17: Currituck Internal Medicine 534 Caratoke Hwy, Moyock N.C. 27958 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.