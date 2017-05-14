Thousands of volunteers needed for Clean the Bay Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation needs YOUR help to clean the Chesapeake Bay and its many rivers!

Thousands of volunteers are needed to help pick up litter and debris along the shorelines at the 29th annual Clean the Bay Day.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

More than 6,000 volunteers at over 260 sites participated in last year’s event. Approximately 138,000 pounds of litter and debris were removed along 440 miles of shoreline.

“After nearly 30 years, Clean the Bay Day has become a real Virginia tradition,” said Tanner Council, CBF’s Clean the Bay Day coordinator. “Thousands of people working together can make a huge difference in just a few short hours. Our waterways are the lifeblood of our communities, and these volunteers are vital to keeping our waterways healthy.”

Cleanup sites are available across the Commonwealth, including Hampton Roads, Virginia’s Eastern Shore, in Northern and Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and at many state parks.

To register at a site near you, visit http://www.cbf.org/events/clean-the-bay-day, send an e-mail to ctbd@cbf.org, or call 1-800/SAVEBAY. Early registration is advised.