Photos: Arboria luminarium at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – People gathered to experience a phenomenon of light, shapes and colors at the Arboria luminarium during Mother’s Day weekend.

Arboria is an inflated structure that is half the size of a football field and was open to the public from May 11 to May 14 at Town Point Park.

Arboria’s main focal point is a 33-foot-high, multicolored dome, taking inspiration from a 13th century England cathedral.

It is made from a special plastic that allows sunlight to pass through, creating color prisms. As the atmosphere outside the structure changes, the colors and patterns inside also change, similar to a kaleidoscope.