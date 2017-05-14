× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures on tap for Monday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking sunshine and seasonable temperatures to start your work week.

A few more clouds tonight as a dry cold front makes it’s way across the region. Not expecting any rain from this. Lows tonight will be in the mid and upper 50s.

High pressure will build in on Monday with dry conditions. Highs Monday will be seasonable in the mid 70s. Warmer on Tuesday with sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and to lower 80s. Even warmer on Wednesday as high pressure moves off the coast. Highs in the mid 80s. Still looks dry for Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to lower 90s. It’s going to be a hot one!

A chance of showers and possible storms Friday afternoon associated with a frontal system. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid and upper 80s. It will be a little cooler on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance for a scattered shower or storm. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

