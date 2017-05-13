ODU baseball hosts pregame graduation ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. – Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Florida International, seven Old Dominion senior baseball players and one manager had baccalaureate degrees confirmed on the field during a pregame ceremony.

Last weekend, when ODU held its 2017 commencement ceremonies, the baseball team was in Birmingham for a weekend series at UAB.

Those honored in the pregame ceremony were Sam Sinnen (management), Adam Bainbridge (marketing), Kyle Beam (criminal justice), Turner Bishop (criminal justice), Grey Finwood (sports management), Kurt Sinnen (sports management), Nick Walker (finance) and manager Nate Richard (sports management).

Dr. Jonathan Leib, professor of political science and geography, helped administer the ceremony along the third base line.