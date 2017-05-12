× Toys stolen from gated backyard. Mom said they’re important because she physically can’t play with her kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An Elsa Power Wheels jeep, various electric scooters and more are missing from a gated backyard. They were stolen May 6 and now the kids who lovingly play with them are stuck inside.

“It was brazen and as a Mom to have my kids’ toys taken it’s sad. Those are Christmas presents we spent a lot of money on,” said Debra Welsh.

But that’s not the only reason Welsh is upset someone stole her kids’ toys. She was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to have her fibula removed.

“They don’t have a Mom who runs and jumps and goes down the slide and climbs and do all the stuff I used to. So they were pretty athletic with their bikes and scooters and things,” said Welsh.

Welsh said her neighbors spotted a man driving a white truck with a wooden trailer heading down the street with her kids’ toys. They thought Welsh had sold the items. Virginia Beach Police said it happened Saturday morning just before 11. Two detectives are investigating what happened. But now, Welsh’s kids are stuck inside.

“They’re watching their friends ride by on their toys and it’s upsetting,” said Welsh.

According to posts on a community facebook page, many in the community are looking out for a suspect as well.

In the meantime, Welsh said she will replace her kids’ toys, but it’ll take time because of how expensive they are.