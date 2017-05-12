Three homicide suspects arrested, guns seized in Norfolk bust

NORFOLK, Va. – Three suspected gang members have been arrested in connection with a homicide, U.S. Marshals said.

U.S. Marshals teamed up with the Norfolk fugitive squad, gang squad, and homicide division to arrest three homicide suspects and to take several firearms off the street this week.

All three homicide suspects were taken into custody within 24 hours of their arrest warrants being issued, officials said.

Around 8 p.m. on April 26 Norfolk police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East Olney Road. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One of the victims died as a result of the shooting, police said.

On May 11, Norfolk police charged three individuals, all suspected gang members, with murder and related charges in connection to this shooting.

Two of the murder suspects were arrested Thursday at separate locations in the Berkley section of Norfolk.

18-year-old Robert Vick and Tranathan Holmes were arrested. Tranathan was celebrating his eighteenth birthday on the day of his arrest.

Friday morning, Marshals and the Norfolk fugitive squad captured the third suspect, a juvenile, after he tried running out the back door of a residence near the intersection of Indian River Road and Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach, authorities said.

In addition to these three homicide arrests, Marshals and the Norfolk police said they made numerous other gang-related arrests and took several firearms off the street.

In total, five guns were seized in one week and one stolen vehicle was recovered.