Portsmouth Police search for missing man in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

31-year-old Omar E. Anderson was last seen at his home in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives are concerned for Anderson’s well-being because he was in a very emotional state when he left his home and he has a condition that requires daily medication, which he does not have with him, police said.

Anderson is a Hispanic male, 6’, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anderson has a tattoo on his chest that reads “AUBRIE” and a tattoo across his upper back that reads “INFANTRY.”

He wears a red rubber wedding band with hearts on his left hand and a white baseball cap that has “WARRIOR GAMES” written on the front.

Anderson was last seen driving a black, 2015 Jeep Cherokee with VA Tags of VKM-5506.

If you have seen Anderson or know his whereabouts, please dial 911 or contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300.