× Inflatable art installation comes to Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – This weekend check out Arboria presented by Nauticus.

To help celebrate the opening of Waterside District this weekend, a huge inflatable, walk-in sculpture will be popping up at Town Bank Fountain Park.

This luminarium has traveled to over 43 countries and is now here in Norfolk for families to experience.

You can walk through the whole thing and experience Architects of Art!

It’s $5 per person, children under 2 are free.

It will be open 10am to 7pm through Sunday, May 14th.