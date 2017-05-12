Hampton Police search for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Thursday.

40-year-old Johnell Richard Neal is wanted for the robbery of a residence in the 1300 block of West Queen Street around 9 p.m.

Police said two suspects entered a residence through an unlocked door, displayed firearms, and demanded money.

After receiving money and cellphones the suspects ran away.

There were five people inside the residence at the time of the incident, according to police.

Neal has warrants for five counts of Abduction, five counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, three counts of Robbery, two counts of Attempt to Commit Non-capital Offense, one count of Breaking and Entering and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Neal is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 6’0, skinny build with a small afro.