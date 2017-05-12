× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain and possible storms Saturday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking scattered showers and possible storms as well as drier and warmer weather.

Expect overcast skies with scattered showers with thunderstorms possible overnight and Saturday morning. We may see a little bit of tidal flooding at times of high tide tonight due to the winds out of the east between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

On Saturday, we’ll likely see scattered showers and a couple of isolated thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves over the region. Most of the rain will likely clear up by afternoon. However, a couple of leftover showers could still mix in as low pressure churns over the area and away from us. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As high pressure builds in, we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day. Highs will jump into the upper 70s. Then, next week, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain (80%). An isolated storm possible. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with scattered showers and storms early (80%). Windy. Conditions improve in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

